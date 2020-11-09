CVN Run Challenge
- When
-
Sunday, Nov 1, 1:00 a.m.
–
Tuesday, Dec 1, 11:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- FREE
In honor of Veterans Day, join the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare for a month-long virtual run and fundraiser to raise awareness of the need for mental health care for veterans.
Run or walk at your own pace any time during November, and share a social media post with us for a prize!
HOW TO JOIN THE CHALLENGE
1 - Run or Walk at Your Own Pace
Complete any (or all) of the following challenges during the month of November to win a prize:
Family 1-Mile - Receive a Cohen Clinic challenge coin (1 per family)
5K - Receive a Cohen Clinic T-shirt
10K - Receive a T-shirt and Cohen Clinic challenge coin
2 - Share on Social Media
Post your run/walk results, screenshot your fitness tracker, or post a selfie upon completion. Make sure to tag @CohenMetrocare and use the hashtag #CVNRuns.
Optional: Share this link to our Facebook fundraiser to enter to win a bonus prize!
3 - Claim Your Prize!
Email a screenshot of your post to tanya.mac@metrocareservices.org, along with your name, mailing address, and T-shirt size (if applicable) to receive your Cohen Clinic swag!
You can learn more about the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare Services at metrocareservices.org/mfc.