CVN Run Challenge

In honor of Veterans Day, join the Cohen Clinic at Metrocare for a month-long virtual run and fundraiser to raise awareness of the need for mental health care for veterans.



Run or walk at your own pace any time during November, and share a social media post with us for a prize!



HOW TO JOIN THE CHALLENGE



1 - Run or Walk at Your Own Pace



Complete any (or all) of the following challenges during the month of November to win a prize:



Family 1-Mile - Receive a Cohen Clinic challenge coin (1 per family)

5K - Receive a Cohen Clinic T-shirt

10K - Receive a T-shirt and Cohen Clinic challenge coin



2 - Share on Social Media



Post your run/walk results, screenshot your fitness tracker, or post a selfie upon completion. Make sure to tag @CohenMetrocare and use the hashtag #CVNRuns.



Optional: Share this link to our Facebook fundraiser to enter to win a bonus prize!



3 - Claim Your Prize!



Email a screenshot of your post to tanya.mac@metrocareservices.org, along with your name, mailing address, and T-shirt size (if applicable) to receive your Cohen Clinic swag!



You can learn more about the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare Services at metrocareservices.org/mfc.



