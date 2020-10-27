Dayton Ohio - Centerville Veterans Day Ceremony

In commemoration of Veterans Day, the City of Centerville and Centerville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9550 will salute the men and women who have helped protect, preserve and maintain our freedom. The service will include color guard presentations from Centerville VFW Post 9550 and the Centerville Police and Washington Township Fire Departments’ honor guards. In addition to remarks from Mayor Brooks Compton and a keynote speaker, there will be musical performances and a presentation from Cub Scout Pack 148. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Centerville Police Department, 155 West Spring Valley Road.

For more information, please visit: https://www.daytonlocal.com/events/centerville-veterans-day-ceremony.asp