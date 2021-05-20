Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium - LGBTQ Issues in the Veteran Space: A Discussion with Subject Matter Experts

June is Pride Month, and in DVVC's desire to be more diverse in its topics, more equitable in the time we give to issues, and more inclusive of the broad community of veterans, we are delivering a Town Hall entitled LGBTQ Issues in the Veteran Space: A Discussion with Subject Matter Experts on Wednesday, June 2 from 3-415 PM.

Keynote: Kristin Beck, known to be the first female Navy SEAL, distinguished herself in 20 years of exceptionally meritorious service with Special Operations Forces in the SEAL teams (including Seal Team Six), as adviser to SOCOM’s Science Director, and as a special liaison to Department of Defense Rapid Reaction Technology Office where she led many classified projects. While in the military she received numerous awards including a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and 27 other medals. She is the founder and President of Mindful Valor, a non-profit working with nontraditional methods to relieve trauma and is also a member of the Anti-Gun Violence Task Force among many other worthy causes.

Ashton Stewart, the Manager of the SAGEVets program, comes from a long line of military men and women. One year after emigrating from Canada, Ashton was proud to enlist in the U.S. Navy. After returning from the First Gulf War, Ashton began a career managing nonprofit programs. Ashton earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Baruch College before coming to SAGE in May 2018. Since then, Ashton worked to increase the profile of issues faced by older LGBT veterans. He helped usher in policy changes that address these issues and worked with veterans to upgrade less than honorable discharges, pension and compensation claims, and other legal matters.

Donald Gallagher, a licensed clinical social worker at the Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA, LCSW, ACSW, MVF-CSW, C-ASWCM, C-SWHC, CCTP is a social work supervisor for the inpatient medicine team, as well as the facility-wide Veteran Care Coordinator for the VA LGBT population at the medical center. While he is not a Veteran himself, his spouse is a veteran of the PA Air National Guard and has been deployed twice overseas in support of the global war on terror.