Department of Defense's Online Survivor Benefits Report

This webinar will discuss the details of the Online Survivor Benefits Report and provide information for surviving family members and service providers on how to access and use it. The OSBR is interactive and available for survivors of all service members who have died on active duty. The reports display all current and estimated future benefits and allow survivors to input "what if" scenarios.

If you cannot access the webinar registration page or platform, please email us at MOSwebinars@militaryonesource.com with your name, email address and the title, date and time of the webinar you wish to attend. We will send you a PDF version of the webinar so that you will be able to participate by phone.



To receive dial-in information, you must register for this event.