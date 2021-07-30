Designing the Primary Resume
Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network
Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.
- Designing the Primary Resume will:
- Save you time when you design targeted resumes.
- Serve as a personal memory jogger - What did I do? Where did I do it? How much did I make?
- Ensure you have an understanding of your skills and experience levels.
- Assist as you design and submit federal, state or local government employment packages.
For questions, contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org