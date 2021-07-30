 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Designing the Primary Resume

Presented by Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network

When
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join Easterseals Veteran Staffing Network for a Virtual Employment Workshop! This free event is open to transitioning military service members, Veterans and spouses.

  • Designing the Primary Resume will:
  • Save you time when you design targeted resumes.
  • Serve as a personal memory jogger - What did I do? Where did I do it? How much did I make?
  • Ensure you have an understanding of your skills and experience levels.
  • Assist as you design and submit federal, state or local government employment packages.

For questions, contact Yolanda Rayford, Career Coach, at yrayford@eseal.org

 

See all events
Last updated: