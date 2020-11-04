 Skip to Content
Detroit Armed Services Salute

Virtual Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

This year’s event will be broadcast from a park in Detroit so veterans and spectators can watch from the safety of their homes. We will be uploading a prerecorded Opening Ceremony featuring our veteran of honor and female veterans telling the story of women in the Armed Services. The broadcast will feature past footage from Detroit Veterans Day Parades and current film of a symbolic representative march around the park. The 4 Star 4 Mile race will also be held virtually with a symbolic run as part of the celebration.

Be a part of this virtual event by participating in the Veterans Honor Roll! Send a photo of you, you and your group or service unit, current or past, and it will be included in the broadcast on November 11th.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mdvcmi.org/

