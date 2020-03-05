 Skip to Content
Detroit, Michigan Military Hiring Fair

Detroit Hiring Fair

This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Saturday, Mar 7
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where

4646 John R Street

Detroit , MI

Cost
0

Registration


Saturday, March 7, 2020

VA BENEFITS STATION
9:00 A.M. -  1:30 P.M.

 WORKSHOP
9:30 A.M. -  10:30 A.M.

 RESUME REVIEW
10:00 A.M. -  1:30 P.M.

HIRING FAIR
10:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.

Hiring Our Heroes  events are hands-on career planning events designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

At our Detroit Military Hiring Fair, attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Attend an interactive workshop
  • Hear insider tips from hiring managers and recruiters
  • Learn about online tools designed to translate military or volunteer experience on a resume
  • Build a professional network
  • Find out about certifications required to segue into high-demand careers

This free professional development event is open to active duty service members, National Guard members, military reservists, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military families with meaningful employment at local and national employers.

