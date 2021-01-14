Detroit - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Detroit
- When
-
Thursday, Sep 9
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
American Legion, Joe Louis Post 375
19486 Sherwood St
Detroit , MI
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Detroit, Michigan this September. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Detroit area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.