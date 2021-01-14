 Skip to Content
Detroit - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Detroit

Thursday, Oct 14
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
American Legion, Joe Louis Post 375

19486 Sherwood St

Detroit , MI

FREE

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Detroit, Michigan this October. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Detroit area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.

