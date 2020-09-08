Disaster and Hazard Readiness 101

The first session in this year’s Academy series provides a bird’s-eye view of disasters and hazards. Dr. Lindsey begins with a high-level overview addressing terminology, phases of management, and types of disasters and hazards. She provides insights into significant research guiding disaster and hazard readiness and response, as well as the role and impact of media, and emergent conversations around the COVID-19 pandemic. She also discusses integrated disaster management and what this entails at state, federal, local, and individual levels. Throughout the session Dr. Lindsey encourages reflection and engagement around our own experiences with disasters at multiple levels. Stay tuned for more information about the guest speaker and other activities surrounding this session!

Learning Objectives:

Identify and define at least five different types of hazards and disasters including their historical and theoretical frameworks.

Describe multiple disaster and hazard management operations at federal, state, and local levels.

Differentiate the supports in place to assist with hazards and disasters before, during, and after they occur.

For more information, please visit: https://militaryfamilieslearningnetwork.org/mfra2020/session1/