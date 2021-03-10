Discovering the Importance of Mindfulness: with MLB Player Darnell McDonald and Performance Coach Audrey Lee
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
This is just one of PVA's many virtual events we are offering to ALL veterans and their family members to help you maintain a strong mind body and spirit. This programming ranges from weekly adaptive yoga, to stationary cycling, air rifle events, and nutrition classes. This is a welcoming, inclusive environment for people of all abilities - if you want to follow along but are still a little camera shy, just turn your camera off. Check out all of our events at www.pva.org/virtualevents
Join Paralyzed Veterans of America Sports on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1 pm EST for the webinar: Discovering the Importance of Mindfulness with retired Major League Baseball player, Darnell McDonald and Performance Coach, Audrey Lee, as they explore the benefits of meditation and yoga and how it is a useful instrument in living a healthy and active lifestyle.