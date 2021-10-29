DMV Virtual Employment Extravaganza
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs and District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV)
Hosted in partnership with the Jobs for Veterans State Grant programs of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia in collaboration with the Veteran Readiness and Employment of the Department of Veterans Affairs. This event is being held to connect our area businesses and the veteran community.
Join us from 10:00AM to 3:00PM on November 9th to connect with veteran jobseekers online through the Premier Virtual platform.