Douglas County (Oregon) Veterans Day Parade

Veterans Day Parade

When: Wed, November 11, 11am – 2pm PST

Where: 2110 SW Frear Street Roseburg OR 97471 (map)

2020 Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Oregon’s Greatest Veterans Day Parade Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Grand Marshals: Military Doctors & Nurses “Embrace the past –Engage the present –Envision the future”

We invite you to join us for the 2020 Veterans Day Parade at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The rules that follow are designed for the safety and enjoyment of all participating. Due to Covid-19 this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade will be a “Reverse” Parade. This means the floats are stationary while the viewers drive past. There will be a drive-thru Flu clinic, static displays, and food trucks (see Map). Floats will be staged in the North Parking Lot. The bands will be in the Grandstands. Flu clinic will be behind the Grand-stands. Static displays in West Parking Lot. Food Trucks will be in the Racetrack Pits.



Application for Parade:

https://www.co.douglas.or.us/veterans/docs/parade/2020%20Parade%20Application.pdf