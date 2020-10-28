 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC

When
Friday, Nov 13
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Trellis Supportive Care & Flow GMC Winston-Salem invite you to a drive through Veteran recognition event. They will be distributing the new edition of the NC Veteran's Resource Guide, and the VFW Post 9010 will be there accepting American Flags that need to be respectfully retired.  Join them for some lunch as they salute your service!

-Complimentary hotdog lunch

-Winston-Salem Dash mascot Dash

-Live music

-2020 Freightliner "Ride of Pride"

For more information, please visit: https://www.milvets.nc.gov/events/2020/11/13/drive-through-veterans-appreciation-event

See all events
Last updated: