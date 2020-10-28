Drive Through Veterans Appreciation Event - WInston-Salem, NC

Trellis Supportive Care & Flow GMC Winston-Salem invite you to a drive through Veteran recognition event. They will be distributing the new edition of the NC Veteran's Resource Guide, and the VFW Post 9010 will be there accepting American Flags that need to be respectfully retired. Join them for some lunch as they salute your service!

-Complimentary hotdog lunch

-Winston-Salem Dash mascot Dash

-Live music

-2020 Freightliner "Ride of Pride"

For more information, please visit: https://www.milvets.nc.gov/events/2020/11/13/drive-through-veterans-appreciation-event