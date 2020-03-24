East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.
- When
-
Friday, Jun 19
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
821 Newman Street
East Tawas , MI
- Cost
- 0
Registration
If you have a question about VA services or Benefits Register here to attend :
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-benefit-fair-tickets-76020624735
This event features over 35 booths of information where veterans can:
- - Apply for Federal & State benefits (Bring your DD-214)
- - Get help obtaining military records
- - Find out about employment opportunities
- - Find out about education opportunities
- - Find out about VA health care
- - Discover local non-profits, community resources
- - Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers
- - Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care, education, veteran loans, job training, funeral honors and more!