Economic Investment Initiative (EII) Virtual Townhall

Transitioning Veterans and service members can attend the town hall by joining online using the following:

Join Microsoft Teams meeting (select "Join on the web" to use your browser)

or by calling 1-872-701-0185 (conference ID 553 597 347#)

We will provide information on initiatives that can positively affect the transition to civilian life.

Economic Investment Initiative (EII) in Jacksonville, NC (which is being held virtually) is an event that is part of the larger effort provided by the VA Office of Transition and Economic Development (TED) that focuses on select geographic regions containing large Veteran populations. TED hosts EII events twice annually in coordination with VA regional offices. Since November 2018, TED has connected EII attendees with 317 jobs.

Learn more about this initiative and other events associated with EII by visiting our website at https://benefits.va.gov/transition/economic-investment-initiatives.asp