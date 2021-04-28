 Skip to Content
Effective Communication

When
Saturday, May 29, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through nonverbal communication, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.

