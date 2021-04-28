Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through nonverbal communication, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90-minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.