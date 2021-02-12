 Skip to Content
"Effective Communication" - Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

When
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

This workshop helps participants build stronger interpersonal communication skills to better manage the unique challenges and transitions many of us are currently facing.In this workshop, you will learn the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:

  • Active listening
  • Non-verbal communication
  • Learning how to say what you mean
  • Managing anger during verbal conflicts
  • Strategies to improve text, phone, video, in-person conversations

This workshop can help improve the communication between family members, friends, or co-workers.

