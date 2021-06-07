 Skip to Content
Effective Communication with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) - Cloned

American Red Cross

#CaregiverSupport #MVCN

When
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Effective Communication: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbal communication, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements, and other activities for service members, veterans, and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

