 Skip to Content

Effective Communication Workshop

Presented by American Red Cross

When
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches effective communication techniques for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1-hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other participants.

See all events
Last updated: