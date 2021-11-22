Effective Communication Workshop

Whether you or a family member have recently entered the military or you are a long-time Veteran, navigating the many transitions connected with military and veteran service can be hard. Reconnection Workshops aim to ease the stress that comes with these changes. This free, confidential Red Cross program offers effective ways to work through challenges, improve wellbeing and build skills through small-group discussion and hands-on activities. Workshops help improve connections at home, at work and within communities. We invite active duty service members, members of the Reserves and National Guard, Veterans and military families to participate.