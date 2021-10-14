Join us for the Eighth Annual Warrior Community Integration Symposium on October 25-27, 2021. This event will be a 100% virtual experience and we hope to have you in attendance for the new and improved Annual Warrior Symposium. Thanks to our sponsors, registration is free for all participants! Register today for three full days of networking, workshops, interactive experiences, breakout sessions, and general convenings about how you can be a part of the solution when it comes to our nation's veterans, families, and caregivers. Stay tuned for the agenda and speakers to be announced soon.

The Symposium is an industry-leading event that empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America. Hundreds of veteran-serving professionals gather to share best practices, hear from inspiring and influential speakers, and learn about resources available from exhibitors and attendees in order to empower the veterans and their families in their care.