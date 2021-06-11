Elizabeth Dole Foundation Celebration of Service with the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Leadership

Please join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Wednesday, June 16th at 2:00 pm EST, as we welcome House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Leaders Chairman Mark Takano and Ranking Member Mike Bost to our Celebration of Service webinar series.



Through this virtual welcome reception, the military, veteran, and caregiver communities and all who support them will have the opportunity to connect directly with the congressmen and engage in an important dialogue about the road ahead. We are excited to welcome these key policy leaders for an important discussion around the road ahead for our caregiving community, in 2021 and beyond. Our CEO Steve Schwab will highlight key efforts underway with the new Administration and new opportunities to enhance support for veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.



This episode marks a rare opportunity to talk with key leadership directly, don’t miss your chance to engage in meaningful conversation and change.