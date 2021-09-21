Emergency Rental Assistance Program: Tools to Assist the People You Serve

Are you serving people at risk of eviction or who have been evicted? Are you working with landlords whose tenants are behind on rent as a result of COVID-19? Do you serve people facing housing instability or economic hardships?



If you answered, “yes,” to any of those questions, then this webinar is for you!



The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) makes funding available to states, territories, local governments, and tribes to assist households that are unable to pay rent or utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many people with disabilities and older adults who are eligible have not applied, and we need the aging and disability networks to help to get the word out!



On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. (EDT), the Administration for Community Living (ACL), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will host a webinar to provide the tools and information you need to help the people you serve to learn more about and apply for Emergency Rental Assistance resources.



Please register and join us to…



•Learn more about ERAP,

•Learn first-hand from community-based organizations about how they are helping people with disabilities, older adults, caregivers and landlords apply for ERAP,

•Connect with local tools, resources and partners, and

•Share how you are promoting ERAP.



Registration is required.



The webinar will be recorded, and presentation slides and the recording will be provided to all registrants after the webinar. (We’ll also publish them on ACL.gov.) The webinar will include real-time captioning and American Sign Language remote video interpreting.



If you have any questions, please send an email to HSRC@acl.hhs.gov