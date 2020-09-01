 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration

Federal Employment Connection: Industry Thursday with VBA and HoH

This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.

When
Tuesday, Sep 8
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Registration

You'll be directed to Hiring our Heroes website to register. Select the 10 - 11 a.m. (EDT) event.

Part of Hiring Our Heroes’ webinar series, these transition-focused workshops will provide insight into:

  • The opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration and Parsons
  • Navigating virtual hiring and interviewing
  • Corporate Fellowship Program
See all events
Last updated: