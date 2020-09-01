Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration
This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.
Tuesday, Sep 8
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Part of Hiring Our Heroes’ webinar series, these transition-focused workshops will provide insight into:
- The opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration and Parsons
- Navigating virtual hiring and interviewing
- Corporate Fellowship Program