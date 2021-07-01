Employer Session: Amazon Opportunities for Veterans
Presented by PVA
- When
-
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and Veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On Tuesday, July 13th at 4:00 p.m. EDT join Amazon to learn about the variety of opportunities for Veterans and their families in all sectors of the company. Learn about the organizations dedication to supporting military families, company benefits and resources, and the best process for applying. Hear from Fernando Rodriguez the Military Programs Manager and a variety of Amazon recruiters.