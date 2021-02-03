Empowering Communities to Prevent Military Veteran Suicide (Arizona focus)
Learn how you can support the prevention of Veteran Suicide in Arizona
Join America's Warrior Partnership and The Reveille Foundation on February 17, 2021, at 2pm ET to learn how you can support local veterans through Operation Deep Dive – a community-based, veteran suicide and non-natural causes of death prevention study taking place in 15 states across the country. This is a Facebook Live event.
Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/deep-dive