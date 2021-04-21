Empowering Communities to Prevent Military Veteran Suicide - Florida
This event is designed for Florida based Veterans.
- When
-
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Operation Deep Dive’s Facebook Live between America's Warrior Partnership
and Panhandle Warrior Partnership aims to inform Floridians about Operation Deep Dive and encourage the public to sign up for interviews as a resource for individuals who have lost a veteran or former service member to suicide or a non-natural cause of death.
You can join the Facebook Live event HERE