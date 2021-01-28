Endeavors Presents: A Conversation with Major General Alfred K. Flowers

Major General Flowers is the longest-serving airman in Air Force history and the longest-serving African American in the history of the United States Department of Defense. We invite you to a virtual conversation about his life, legacy, and impact on the communities we serve. We will discuss his new book, his current involvements, and what’s next for him.

“Growing up in a family of sharecroppers in the segregated South in the 1950s and ‘60s, Al Flowers never dreamed of becoming a history-maker. Lying in his bed late at night and looking up at the sky through the holes in the tin roof of his four-room home perched among the tobacco fields of eastern North Carolina, he just yearned to find some way out of poverty.”

This event will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.