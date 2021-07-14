engAGED Virtual Social Engagement Summit

During the Virtual Summit, national, state and local Aging Network leaders will highlight creative, replicable solutions to address social isolation of older adults, as well as people with disabilities and caregivers, and new resources and initiatives that can support your social engagement work. The recent efforts of the Commit to Connect initiative will also be discussed. Older Veterans have unique experiences of loneliness and social isolation. Veterans and the organizations that help to support them may be interested in this session to learn more about innovative programs and resources that are available for older adults.

The Virtual Summit is open to the public and does not require paid registration, but you must register by July 20 to participate. Questions? Contact info@engagingolderadults.org.