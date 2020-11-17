Engaging Patient and Families as Safety Champions and Change Leaders

Improving safety culture in any health care setting involves engaging all team members, including patients and family members. Health care team leaders, from the bedside to the c-suite, must manage every human resource in order to maximize team performance, especially during the challenge of a pandemic or other crises. Effective team leaders are also responsible for modeling effective communication and mutual support among all team members. This session is designed to help established team leaders from the bedside to the board room and across the care continuum discover how to use evidence-based teamwork tools to engage patients and family member as safety champions. Register today to join Sue Collier, MSN, RN, FABC, Chief Engagement Officer of Patient Centered Innovation, Inc., a patient engagement leader who will provide practical examples of how you and your organization can elevate patient and family engagement practices in daily operations. Interested participants will have the opportunity to complete a brief self-assessment to provide insights into current practices and opportunities for improvement.

