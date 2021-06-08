 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Enhance Your Future Via Higher Learning: Virtual Seminar

Presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors

When
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us and Trident University International to find out how you can enhance your future through higher education at little to no cost to you. Learn about Trident University International, what EdActive Learning is, and why a Trident education might be perfect for you. A VA Educational Benefits overview will also be provided to assist you in your higher learning journey.

You earned the benefits, so now it's time to let those benefits positively impact your future.

See all events
Last updated: