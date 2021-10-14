Entrepreneurship Training for Veterans

Our Entrepreneurship Training Program is facilitated by successful businessmen that just happen to also be Veterans. We will explore three distinct paths to entrepreneurship: starting a business from scratch is not the only path to becoming a Veteran business owner. We want you to have all the options to consider.

​You'll join a group of fellow qualified Veterans and Active, Guard, and Reserve military who are either exploring entrepreneurship as a career path choice or aggressively completing their business plan.

The program is completely virtual and you can attend from anywhere. We provide you with the means to network with your peers, and we bring our partners to the table to share success and failure stories along the way.

Our veteran entrepreneurship training program is free of charge for all Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and Veterans.

Our next program runs from December 14th through February 1st.

Each module is 2 hours long and is viewed live on either Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 7:00 - 9:00PM EST. Each session requires some work in advance to participate. If you can't attend a live session, you will receive a recording.