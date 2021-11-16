EPA Hiring Outreach for Veterans and Service Members
Presented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
We invite you to engage with our panel of EPA experts about the best
ways to find and apply for federal jobs as a veteran or service-member.
FIND OUT ABOUT
• Hiring Paths and Eligibility for
Veterans
• Positions available at the EPA
• Building a federal resume
• Creating a profile and submitting an
application on USAJOBS.gov
• Access to hiring tutorials
• Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and
Accessibility efforts at the EPA
• The EPA’s role in protecting human
health and the environment