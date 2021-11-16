 Skip to Content

EPA Hiring Outreach for Veterans and Service Members

Presented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

When
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

We invite you to engage with our panel of EPA experts about the best
ways to find and apply for federal jobs as a veteran or service-member.

FIND OUT ABOUT
• Hiring Paths and Eligibility for
Veterans
• Positions available at the EPA
• Building a federal resume
• Creating a profile and submitting an
application on USAJOBS.gov
• Access to hiring tutorials
• Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and
Accessibility efforts at the EPA
• The EPA’s role in protecting human
health and the environment

