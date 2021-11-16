EPA Hiring Outreach for Veterans and Service Members

We invite you to engage with our panel of EPA experts about the best

ways to find and apply for federal jobs as a veteran or service-member.

FIND OUT ABOUT

• Hiring Paths and Eligibility for

Veterans

• Positions available at the EPA

• Building a federal resume

• Creating a profile and submitting an

application on USAJOBS.gov

• Access to hiring tutorials

• Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and

Accessibility efforts at the EPA

• The EPA’s role in protecting human

health and the environment