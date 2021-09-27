Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope

Please join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Hispanic Heritage Month with remarks by:

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Senior Host: Chris Diaz, Deputy Chief of Staff, White House , Deputy Chief of Staff, White House Liaison

& other special guest speakers



Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams Live

THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC



For more information, please contact:

William Vargas at 202.549.4003 and Dwayne Campbell at 202.461.6197