Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Please join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Hispanic Heritage Month with remarks by:

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Senior Host: Chris Diaz, Deputy Chief of Staff, White House , Deputy Chief of Staff, White House Liaison

& other special guest speakers


Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams Live
THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

For more information, please contact:
William Vargas at 202.549.4003 and Dwayne Campbell at 202.461.6197

