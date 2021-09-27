Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Please join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Hispanic Heritage Month with remarks by:
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Senior Host: Chris Diaz, Deputy Chief of Staff, White House , Deputy Chief of Staff, White House Liaison
& other special guest speakers
Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams Live
THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
For more information, please contact:
William Vargas at 202.549.4003 and Dwayne Campbell at 202.461.6197