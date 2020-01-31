 Skip to Content
Rock Hill, South Carolina Veteran Resources Seminar

Gather for a time of sharing and learning on Veteran centered topics. The event if free to attend and open to Veterans and Spouses

When
Wednesday, Feb 26
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

745 Dilworth Ln

Rock Hill , SC

Registration

Lunch will be provided for RSVP's.

https://www.facebook.com/events/787954878349077/ 

Topics will include but not limited to:

  • How Veterans Can Apply For Affordable Housing
  • VA Benefits
  • Va Care options and support services
  • Training Programs

