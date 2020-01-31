Rock Hill, South Carolina Veteran Resources Seminar
Gather for a time of sharing and learning on Veteran centered topics. The event if free to attend and open to Veterans and Spouses
Wednesday, Feb 26
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
745 Dilworth Ln
Rock Hill , SC
Registration
Lunch will be provided for RSVP's.
Pleas follow the link below to RSPV to this event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/787954878349077/
Topics will include but not limited to:
- How Veterans Can Apply For Affordable Housing
- VA Benefits
- Va Care options and support services
- Training Programs
Lunch will be provided for attendees that RSVP.