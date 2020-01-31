 Skip to Content
Manchester, Missouri Veterans Resource Event

Gather for a time of sharing and learning on Veteran centered topics. The event if free to attend and open to transitioning Soldiers, Veterans, and Spouses.

When
Thursday, Feb 27
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

129 Woods Mill Rd

Manchester , MO

Cost
0

Registration

Transitioning soldiers, veterans, and spouses are encouraged to attend.

Several organization will be in attendance to assist Veteran in the following areas:

  • Housing
  • Food assistance
  • VA Resource and Benefit Information
  • Entrepreneurial services
  • Legal assistance
  • Mental health
  • Substance use
  • Veterans Organizations

and more!

