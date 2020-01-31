Manchester, Missouri Veterans Resource Event
Gather for a time of sharing and learning on Veteran centered topics. The event if free to attend and open to transitioning Soldiers, Veterans, and Spouses.
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 27
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
129 Woods Mill Rd
Manchester , MO
- Cost
- 0
Several organization will be in attendance to assist Veteran in the following areas:
- Housing
- Food assistance
- VA Resource and Benefit Information
- Entrepreneurial services
- Legal assistance
- Mental health
- Substance use
- Veterans Organizations
and more!