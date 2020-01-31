Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down
The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).
- When
-
Friday, Mar 13
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
301 North Campus Blvd
Spartanburg , SC
The SFC Charles A. Judge Memorial Stand Down is organized by a 35 member steering committee. This faithful team is comprised of a diverse array of representatives to include Veterans, Veteran service organizations, medical personnel, non-profit organizations, businesses, social service agencies, faith based organizations, and community partners and friends.
The purpose and mission of the Stand Down is three-fold:
- Connect veterans to targeted resources, information and service agencies to improve quality of life.
- Provide opportunities and a venues for Veterans to reintegrate into the community and society.
- Display appreciation and gratitude for their military service in an atmosphere of dignity, respect, warmth and welcome.
Services include:
- Medical Screening
- Veteran’s benefits and counseling
- Housing and employment opportunities
- Chaplain services
- Clothing
- Social security and social services benefits
- Comfort kits
- Continental breakfast
- Hot Lunch
- Meals to go
- Haircuts
- Ruck sacks
And more !!!