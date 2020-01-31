 Skip to Content
Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

When
Friday, Mar 13
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

301 North Campus Blvd

Spartanburg , SC

Registration

Every veteran is welcome to choose from a large variety of services, resources, items and goods that best meets his or her needs. Family members are welcome. 

 

 

The SFC Charles A. Judge Memorial Stand Down is organized by a 35 member steering committee. This faithful team is comprised of a diverse array of representatives to include Veterans, Veteran service organizations, medical personnel, non-profit organizations, businesses, social service agencies, faith based organizations, and community partners and friends. 

The purpose and mission of the Stand Down is three-fold:

  1. Connect veterans to targeted resources, information and service agencies to improve quality of life.
  2. Provide opportunities and a venues for Veterans to reintegrate into the community and society. 
  3.  Display appreciation and gratitude for their military service in an atmosphere of dignity, respect, warmth and welcome. 

Services include:

  • Medical Screening
  • Veteran’s benefits and counseling
  • Housing and employment opportunities
  • Chaplain services
  • Clothing
  • Social security and social services benefits
  • Comfort kits
  • Continental breakfast
  • Hot Lunch
  • Meals to go
  • Haircuts
  • Ruck sacks

And more !!!

