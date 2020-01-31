Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Memorial Stand Down is organized by a 35 member steering committee. This faithful team is comprised of a diverse array of representatives to include Veterans, Veteran service organizations, medical personnel, non-profit organizations, businesses, social service agencies, faith based organizations, and community partners and friends.

The purpose and mission of the Stand Down is three-fold:

Connect veterans to targeted resources, information and service agencies to improve quality of life. Provide opportunities and a venues for Veterans to reintegrate into the community and society. Display appreciation and gratitude for their military service in an atmosphere of dignity, respect, warmth and welcome.

Services include:

Medical Screening

Veteran’s benefits and counseling

Housing and employment opportunities

Chaplain services

Clothing

Social security and social services benefits

Comfort kits

Continental breakfast

Hot Lunch

Meals to go

Haircuts

Ruck sacks

And more !!!