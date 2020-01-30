 Skip to Content
Homestead Pennsylvania VBA Outreach Event

Veterans Benefits

An expert from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Pittsburgh VA Regional Office will be available to provide resource information and to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns.

When
Thursday, Feb 13
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

908 Ann Street

Homestead , PA

Cost
0

Registration

Expected Participants: Veterans, Stakeholders, and general public

This free event gives Veterans, their family and the public an opportunity to access multiple resources for Veterans under one roof. Some of the service provided include:

  • Help with VA compensation and pension claims
  • VA health care enrollment
  • Vet Center and VA health care programs and services
  • Veteran burial benefits
  • Community support with housing, employment and education
