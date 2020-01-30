Homestead Pennsylvania VBA Outreach Event
An expert from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Pittsburgh VA Regional Office will be available to provide resource information and to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns.
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 13
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
908 Ann Street
Homestead , PA
- Cost
- 0
This free event gives Veterans, their family and the public an opportunity to access multiple resources for Veterans under one roof. Some of the service provided include:
- Help with VA compensation and pension claims
- VA health care enrollment
- Vet Center and VA health care programs and services
- Veteran burial benefits
- Community support with housing, employment and education