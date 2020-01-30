Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Veterans Council Meeting
A Community-Veteran Engagement Board meeting, where Service members, Veterans, dependents, and stakeholders can voice there questions and concerns.
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 3
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
2311 N. Central Avenue
Oklahoma City , OK
The objective of the Veterans Council, is to serve as a local affiliate of military veterans organizations, to act as liaison between County Government and Veterans Organizations on actions affecting Veterans and Veterans benefit, and to uphold the ideals, principles and traditions of our Armed Forces.
Vision:
- To address Veteran problems that cannot or are not being resolved through the normal Government agencies.
- To inform Veteran Organizations within the County of these problems, so that a unified, coordinated action can be taken seeking resolution.
- To assist Veterans or their families on what organizations are available to them, in resolving problems stemming from military service.