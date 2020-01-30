Craven County, North Carolina Veterans Stand down
Veteran Stand Downs provide a variety of services and resources to all homeless Veterans, disadvantage, Military Veterans, Family members of Veterans, and Active Duty personnel.
- When
-
Friday, Feb 21
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
301 Glenburnie Ave
New Bern , NC
Services Provided both days include:
- Veterans Benefits Counseling
- Homeless Prevention
- Suicide Prevention
- Recovery & Mental Health Housing Resources
- VA Claim Services
- Women Vets-Specific Services
- Educational Programs
- Employment Opportunities
- Veteran Services Organizations
- Former Offender Resources
- Senior Services
- Service Dog Information
- Haircuts
- Military Surplus
- Lunch
and much more.