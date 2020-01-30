 Skip to Content
Craven County, North Carolina Veterans Stand down

Craven County Stand Down

Veteran Stand Downs provide a variety of services and resources to all homeless Veterans, disadvantage, Military Veterans, Family members of Veterans, and Active Duty personnel.

When
Friday, Feb 21
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

301 Glenburnie Ave

New Bern , NC

Registration

For more information or volunteer opportunities, please contact Reeshema Walker, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist at (2521 5L4-4828 ext. 235 or email : reeshema.walker@ nccommerce.com

Services Provided both days include:

  • Veterans Benefits Counseling
  • Homeless Prevention
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Recovery & Mental Health Housing Resources
  • VA Claim Services
  • Women Vets-Specific Services
  • Educational Programs
  • Employment Opportunities
  •  Veteran Services Organizations
  • Former Offender Resources
  • Senior Services
  • Service Dog  Information
  •  Haircuts
  • Military Surplus
  • Lunch 

and much more.

