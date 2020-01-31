South Holland, Illinois Veterans Resource Fair
Please join the Jesse Brown VA Hospital and Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs to learn about property tax savings for Veterans and their families.
- When
-
Wednesday, Feb 19
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
501 East 170th Street
South Holland , IL
- Cost
- 0
Please join the Cook County assessor's office in partnership with the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs to learn about property tax savings for Veterans and their families.
Representatives from the following organizations will be present to explain resources available for Veterans:
- Cook County Recorder of Deeds
- Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
- Jesse Brown VA Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center-Road Home Program
- Federal VA
- Volunteers of America
- Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid network