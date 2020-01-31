 Skip to Content
South Holland, Illinois Veterans Resource Fair

Please join the Jesse Brown VA Hospital and Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs to learn about property tax savings for Veterans and their families.

When
Wednesday, Feb 19
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

501 East 170th Street

South Holland , IL

Cost
0

Registration

No Registration Required.

This events is targeted to Veterans, Spouses/family members of Veterans and Caretakers of Veterans. 

Please join the Cook County assessor's  office in partnership with the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs to learn about property tax savings for Veterans and their families.

Representatives from the following organizations will  be present to explain resources available for Veterans:

  •  Cook County Recorder of Deeds
  •  Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs
  •  Jesse Brown VA Hospital
  •  Rush University Medical Center-Road Home Program
  •  Federal VA
  •  Volunteers of America
  • Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid network
Last updated: