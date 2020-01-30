Fort Benning, Georgia Veterans Networking Workshop
This event focuses on educating Veterans on how to build the network they need to get hired.
- When
-
Friday, Feb 14
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
8150 Marne Road - BLDG 9230
Fort Benning , GA
- Cost
- 0
Registration
Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.
Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses
No dress code - since the workshop is on base, most attendees are in uniform but there’s no required dress code.
If you have one, bring your laptop. It helps to follow along on LinkedIn. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, we’ll talk about why you need one and how to set it up.
Small group - 5 - 10 people max. We like to keep the group sizes small so that we can easily answer your questions.
In today’s world, networking - connecting with the right people is one of the most important things you can do to make your job search successful.
During this workshop, you’ll learn everything about:
- Networking basics - the benefits of networking
- What networking is, and how to build a network -
- How to use linkedin
- How to use other digital platforms to connect with people.
Join us for this hour and a half workshop that could drastically improve your chances of getting hired.