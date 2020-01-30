Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair

VETERANS, ACTIVE-RETIRED MILITARY, AND WOUNDED WARRIORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!

This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.

Some of the benefits of this Job Fair include the following:

Networking opportunities:

It’s common knowledge that job fairs are great opportunities to network with professionals in your field of interest.

Learning Opportunities:

Career fairs are excellent learning opportunities, especially if you’re unfamiliar with civilian hiring practices.

Discovering your niche:

Many transitioning Veterans struggle with figuring out their next career move, and while the internet offers a wealth of information, it’s more beneficial to speak with someone in the field you’re considering.

Gaining the upper-hand:

If for no other reason, job seekers should attend this Job Fair, they can gain a major advantage over the applicants who stay home.