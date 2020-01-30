Lexington, Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)

This event is open to all Veterans. To come out and get all your problems solved and questions answered in a 2 day event. We will have all Government agencies on hand to serve you for claims, health issues, wills and any other needs you may have. Food will be on had to purchase. So please come out to allow us to help you.



Participants will Receive:

Face-to-face explanations.

Facilitation and expediting of existing claims and appeals.

Assistance with filing new claims.

Acceptance of all claims-related evidence for processing.



Information regarding VA benefit programs include:

Burials.

End-of-life planning.

Home loans.

and more!



Please bring all related case documentation:

DD 214.

Disability-related civilian and military medical records.

Dependency documents (and divorce records) if new or not already provided to the VA.



Wait times may be long. Please be patient.

Some refreshments provided free of charge.

Visit on-site community vendors or attend informational sessions while you wait.