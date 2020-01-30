Peoria, Arizona Veteran Resource Seminars
Learn about Special Veteran Services and Programs available from the U. S. Small Business Administration and the Veterans Business Outreach Center
- When
-
Monday, Feb 24, 10:00 a.m.
–
Tuesday, Feb 25, 12:00 a.m. ET
- Where
-
8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.
Peoria , AZ
- Cost
- 0
Registration
If you have any questions or concerns call Phone: 602-745-7230 for James.Pipper@sba.gov
Some of the areas that will be covered at this resource seminar include education on the following topics:
-
Starting your business – Business Development Plan
-
Financing Your Business
-
SBA Loan Clinics – Special two hour training classes held the first Wednesday of every month to explain the SBA loan process, eligibility and which lenders are making loans
-
Growing Your Business – Funding for expansion
-
Contracting Opportunities – Service Disabled & Veteran Owned Businesses
-
Counseling – Veteran Business Development Officer, SCORE, SBDC, Women’s Business Centers and Veterans Business Outreach Center