Peoria, Arizona Veteran Resource Seminars

Veterans Resource Peoria AZ

Learn about Special Veteran Services and Programs available from the U. S. Small Business Administration and the Veterans Business Outreach Center

When
Monday, Feb 24, 10:00 a.m. –
Tuesday, Feb 25, 12:00 a.m. ET
Where

8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.

Peoria , AZ

Cost
0

Registration

If you have any questions or concerns call Phone: 602-745-7230 for James.Pipper@sba.gov

Some of the areas that will be covered at this  resource seminar include education on the following topics:

  • Starting your business – Business Development Plan

  • Financing Your Business

  • SBA Loan Clinics – Special two hour training classes held the first Wednesday of every month to explain the SBA loan process, eligibility and which lenders are making loans

  • Growing Your Business – Funding for expansion

  • Contracting Opportunities – Service Disabled & Veteran Owned Businesses

  • Counseling – Veteran Business Development Officer, SCORE, SBDC, Women’s Business Centers and Veterans Business Outreach Center

