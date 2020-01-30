Santa Rosa, California Free Legal Clinic for Veterans
This Legal Clinic provides legal assistance for DMV-DL issues, Criminal Law, Referrals for civil matters, and more.
- When
-
Wednesday, Feb 12
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
3841 Brickway Blvd
Santa Rosa , CA
- Cost
- 0
Registration
Walk-in accepted (1st
come-1st served, check-in)
For more information on this event please contact :
Kevin Wright LCSW
Phone: (707) 569-2461
kevin.wright5@va.gov
This Clinic provides assistance with:
DMV-DL issues:
- Suspension
- Revocation
Criminal Records:
- Expungement sealing
- Certification of Rehabilitation
Criminal Law:
- Outstanding warrants
- Real estate
- Military discharge upgrades
- Family Law Matters