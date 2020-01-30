 Skip to Content
Santa Rosa, California Free Legal Clinic for Veterans

Veterans Legal Clinic

This Legal Clinic provides legal assistance for DMV-DL issues, Criminal Law, Referrals for civil matters, and more.

When
Wednesday, Feb 12
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where

3841 Brickway Blvd

Santa Rosa , CA

Cost
0

Registration

Walk-in accepted (1st
come-1st served, check-in)

For more information on this event please contact :

Kevin Wright LCSW
Phone: (707) 569-2461
kevin.wright5@va.gov

This Clinic provides assistance with:

DMV-DL issues:

  • Suspension
  • Revocation

Criminal Records:

  • Expungement sealing
  • Certification of Rehabilitation


Criminal Law:

  •  Outstanding warrants
  •  Real estate 
  •  Military discharge upgrades
  •  Family Law Matters
