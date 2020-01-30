 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Sepulveda, California Management of Stress: A class for Women (Veterans, spouses, caregivers)

Women Stress Management

This group will help to deliver effective coping skills that will last a lifetime.

When
Wednesday, Feb 19
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

16111 Plumbers st.

North Hills , CA

Cost
0

Registration

There are many things you can do to better manage stress, and many resources to help you. In this class you will find a variety of stress management strategies to help you:

  • Problem solve
  • Relax and be more mindful
  • Express yourself
  • Manage your time,
  • Think positively
  • Be more physically active
  • Plan pleasant activities
See all events
Last updated: