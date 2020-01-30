Sepulveda, California Management of Stress: A class for Women (Veterans, spouses, caregivers)
This group will help to deliver effective coping skills that will last a lifetime.
Wednesday, Feb 19
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
16111 Plumbers st.
North Hills , CA
There are many things you can do to better manage stress, and many resources to help you. In this class you will find a variety of stress management strategies to help you:
- Problem solve
- Relax and be more mindful
- Express yourself
- Manage your time,
- Think positively
- Be more physically active
- Plan pleasant activities