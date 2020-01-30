 Skip to Content
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

Michigan Veterans Benefits Fair

East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.

When
Friday, Jun 19
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where

821 Newman Street

East Tawas , MI

Cost
0

Registration

If you have a question about VA services or Benefits Register here to attend :

Phone: 76020624735">https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-benefit-fair-tickets-76020624735 

This event features over 35 booths of information where veterans can:

  • - Apply for Federal & State benefits (Bring your DD-214)
  • - Get help obtaining military records
  • - Find out about employment opportunities
  • - Find out about education opportunities
  • - Find out about VA health care
  • - Discover local non-profits, community resources
  • - Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers
  • - Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care, education, veteran loans, job training, funeral honors and more!
Last updated: